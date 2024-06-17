Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AIN Stock Up 14.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AINPF opened at $64.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.70. AIN has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $64.70.
AIN Company Profile
