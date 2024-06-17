Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $852,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,344,000 after purchasing an additional 489,350 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,589,000 after buying an additional 335,717 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,106,000 after buying an additional 299,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.14 on Monday, reaching $272.00. 90,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.60 and a 200-day moving average of $251.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

