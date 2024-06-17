Airtel Africa Plc (AAFRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 26th

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0357 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th.
Airtel Africa Price Performance
OTC AAFRF opened at C$1.53 on Monday. Airtel Africa has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.42.
About Airtel Africa
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Airtel Africa
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Netflix Stock: Can Bundling with Competitors Drive Shares Higher?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Adobe Stock Joined the A.I. Upswing with Impressive Gains
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.