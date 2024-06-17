Airtel Africa Plc (AAFRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 26th

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0357 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th.

Airtel Africa Price Performance

OTC AAFRF opened at C$1.53 on Monday. Airtel Africa has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.42.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

