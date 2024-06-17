Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,475,100 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 1,613,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 307.3 days.

Aixtron Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. Aixtron has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $42.65.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

