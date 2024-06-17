Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,475,100 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 1,613,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 307.3 days.
Aixtron Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. Aixtron has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $42.65.
Aixtron Company Profile
