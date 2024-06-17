Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,628,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $3,375,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.77. 88,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,959. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

