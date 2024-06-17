Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.27 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $40.27 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00043552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,181,479,936 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

