AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Update

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,200 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 729,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

ALTI opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $564.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. AlTi Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AlTi Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlTi Global news, Director Mark F. Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 268,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,301 and sold 29,725 shares valued at $150,063. Corporate insiders own 22.14% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in AlTi Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AlTi Global by 15.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

