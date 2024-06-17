AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Up 2.8%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. 3,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 124,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

AlTi Global Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $579.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AlTi Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $71,235.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,644.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark F. Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 268,790 shares of company stock worth $1,290,301 and sold 29,725 shares worth $150,063. 22.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.