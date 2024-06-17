Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.66 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

