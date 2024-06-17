American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.20. 26,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,991. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,947,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,599,000 after acquiring an additional 73,599 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,798,000 after acquiring an additional 507,307 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

