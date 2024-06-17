American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 81,600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

AMT traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.08. The company had a trading volume of 419,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.01. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

