Amphenol Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amphenol to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of APH opened at $68.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $68.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.