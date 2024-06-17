Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Short Interest Update

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 850,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 24.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

AMPX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 578,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,755. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $99.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.76.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,467,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,467,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,597.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

