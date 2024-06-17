Analysts Offer Predictions for The Progressive Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

Get Progressive alerts:

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a report released on Friday, June 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.69.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $203.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.09 and a 200-day moving average of $190.53. The firm has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $3,417,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $4,356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 62.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,847,000 after acquiring an additional 569,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

