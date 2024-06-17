Analysts Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Price Target at $79.70

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.70.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Ameren stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
