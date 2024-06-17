Analysts Set Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) PT at $71.25

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

CDTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 8,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

