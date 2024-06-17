Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $47.25

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday.
NYSE:EPR opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.68.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 168.47%.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
