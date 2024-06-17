Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $47.25

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in EPR Properties by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39,714 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $42,761,000. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $1,861,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPR opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

