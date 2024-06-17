Analysts Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target at $59.25

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,229,000 after purchasing an additional 440,385 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essent Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after purchasing an additional 258,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 533.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 216,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

