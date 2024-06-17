Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target at $40.00

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHHBY. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roche in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $34.67 on Friday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 1,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,687 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,458,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 113,823 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

