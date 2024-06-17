Analysts Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) PT at $4.37

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

UGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

