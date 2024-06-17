Analysts Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT at $57.38

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE UNM opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.