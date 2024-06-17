Analyzing Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) and Its Competitors

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mainz Biomed to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mainz Biomed and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainz Biomed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mainz Biomed Competitors 6623 19122 45444 958 2.56

Mainz Biomed presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 860.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 74.40%. Given Mainz Biomed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mainz Biomed is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mainz Biomed $900,000.00 -$26.30 million -0.38 Mainz Biomed Competitors $1.67 billion $153.52 million -2.76

This table compares Mainz Biomed and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mainz Biomed’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mainz Biomed. Mainz Biomed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainz Biomed’s peers have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mainz Biomed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainz Biomed -2,934.82% -488.05% -145.77% Mainz Biomed Competitors -2,993.13% -285.33% -33.58%

Summary

Mainz Biomed peers beat Mainz Biomed on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

