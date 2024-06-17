Analyzing ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) & SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ON24 and SecureWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 3 0 0 2.00 SecureWorks 1 2 0 0 1.67

ON24 presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.79%. SecureWorks has a consensus price target of $7.08, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Given ON24’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ON24 is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $163.71 million 1.39 -$51.79 million ($1.04) -5.24 SecureWorks $357.14 million 1.58 -$86.04 million ($1.06) -6.01

This table compares ON24 and SecureWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ON24 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON24, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -28.35% -19.97% -13.20% SecureWorks -25.52% -6.01% -4.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of ON24 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.5% of SecureWorks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ON24 has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SecureWorks beats ON24 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, for always-on multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, for personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, for analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 AI-powered ACE, for enabling hyper-personalization at scale across ON24 experiences; ON24 Connect, for ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, which provides a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers consulting services, such as experience management, monitoring and production, implementation, and other support services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. ON24, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SecureWorks

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its referral agents, regional value-added resellers, trade associations, and managed security service providers. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Marketing L.P.

