Analyzing Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) & Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Free Report) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get Regenicin alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Regenicin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Surmodics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regenicin and Surmodics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Surmodics $132.58 million 4.51 -$1.54 million $0.95 44.12

Analyst Recommendations

Regenicin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surmodics.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regenicin and Surmodics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A Surmodics 0 4 0 0 2.00

Surmodics has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.22%.

Profitability

This table compares Regenicin and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenicin N/A N/A N/A Surmodics 9.44% 13.30% 8.63%

Risk & Volatility

Regenicin has a beta of -18.89, meaning that its share price is 1,989% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surmodics beats Regenicin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenicin

(Get Free Report)

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for neurovascular, peripheral, coronary, and structural heart, and other markets, as well as manufacturing of vascular intervention medical devices, including drug-coated balloons, mechanical thrombectomy devices, and radial access balloon catheters and guide sheaths. The IVD segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as diagnostic and biomedical research markets. This segment offers protein stabilizers, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Regenicin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenicin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.