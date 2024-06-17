Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Peter D.O. Donhauser Buys 2,835 Shares

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) Director Peter D.O. Donhauser purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,319.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of AVXL traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 93,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Stories

