Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $50,159,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $236.52. 394,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.95. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

