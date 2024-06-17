Aragon Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $380.31 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $8.81 or 0.00013392 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $380.31 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,902 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

