Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.74 ($0.02). 10,034,452 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 9,103,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.82 ($0.02).

Arc Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arc Minerals

In other Arc Minerals news, insider Nick von Schirnding acquired 1,112,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £22,246.94 ($28,329.22). 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

