Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,754,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Arch Capital Group worth $3,026,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,652,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,889,000 after acquiring an additional 390,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $309,496,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of ACGL traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $99.10. 209,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,509. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $70.19 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

