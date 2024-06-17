Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $31.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $30.04. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 100,377 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $767.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.76.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $299,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 490,883 shares in the company, valued at $17,185,813.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $1,955,824. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

