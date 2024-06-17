Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Gap Down to $6.09

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $5.95. Arko shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 26,863 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Arko Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Arko by 46.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Arko by 84.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 98,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 18.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

