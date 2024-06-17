ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $96.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,454. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,600.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $783,650 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in ASGN by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 10.7% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. ASGN has a 1 year low of $69.20 and a 1 year high of $106.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

