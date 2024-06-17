Astar (ASTR) Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Astar has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $408.67 million and $35.93 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Astar alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,488,575,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,693,713,638 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.