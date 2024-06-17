Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Up to $225.87

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $225.87, but opened at $235.00. Autodesk shares last traded at $236.99, with a volume of 598,645 shares changing hands.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,778. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.