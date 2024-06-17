Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 4.9%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 174,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,610,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 43.2% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

