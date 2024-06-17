Avalanche Price Tops $28.22 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and $264.82 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $28.22 or 0.00043147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,684,853 coins and its circulating supply is 393,338,483 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

