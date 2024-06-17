Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 888.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,863 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.3% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.71% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $34,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.12. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

