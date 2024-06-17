AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) PT Raised to $18.00 at Northland Securities

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 90.07% from the company’s previous close.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint

AvePoint Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of AVPT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.47. 447,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,148. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.87.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,981,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $361,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,061 shares of company stock valued at $724,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.