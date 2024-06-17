Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %
AXON stock opened at $292.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
