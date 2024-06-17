AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Receives $95.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 67.6% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 38.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AZZ by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $86.94.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

