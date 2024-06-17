B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of RILYG opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $21.45.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
