B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (RILYZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
