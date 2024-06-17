B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (RILYZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.