B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (RILYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance
RILYT stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.
