B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:RILYN)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance
Shares of RILYN opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $22.79.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile
