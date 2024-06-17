Band Protocol Price Reaches $1.27 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00001926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $181.77 million and $6.11 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 147,682,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,282,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

