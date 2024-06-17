Bank of America Increases Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target to $138.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEX. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE:KEX traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $117.81. The company had a trading volume of 308,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.49. Kirby has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $124.92.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $961,992.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $637,310.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,162 shares of company stock worth $4,752,143 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after buying an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kirby by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,213,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kirby by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,954,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 30.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kirby by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

