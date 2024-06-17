BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,459,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 513,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after buying an additional 472,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after buying an additional 332,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 290,232 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BankUnited by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,639,000 after buying an additional 251,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $27.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $34.22.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
