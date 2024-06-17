Barclays Cuts PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $21.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,538,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.19. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 213,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 65,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 561,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

