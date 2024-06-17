Barclays Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $162.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.29. 140,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,252. Westlake has a 1-year low of $107.34 and a 1-year high of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Westlake by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

