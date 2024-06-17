Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX traded down $3.14 on Monday, hitting $230.59. 173,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

